Call Democratic leaders: Block funding for Trump's wall, ICE and CBP

The DHS budget fight is coming to a head this week, and Democrats are already caving. Call now to demand that they hold the line on funding for Trump's wall, ICE and CBP.

CALL SCRIPT

Hello my name is YOUR NAME and I'm calling [SEN. LAST NAME] to demand that [HE/SHE] block funding for Trump's wall and the expansion of ICE and CBP.

Border agents are still separating families. They just tear gassed refugee children.

Can I count on [SEN. LAST NAME] to reject any DHS bill that would ramp up these attacks?

