Calls needed: Impeach Brett Kavanaugh

House members have the power to impeach Kavanaugh. We need to make sure they use it. Will you call today?

photo: Mike Kline/Getty Images

CALL SCRIPT

Hi, my name is [YOUR NAME] and I’m calling Rep. [LAST NAME] to demand [SHE/HE] investigate and work to remove Brett Kavanaugh from the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh has been credibly accused of sexual assault and lying under oath in 2004, 2006 and at least 30 times during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Can I count on Rep. [LAST NAME] to do everything [SHE/HE] can to investigate these accusations and impeach Kavanaugh?

Thank you.