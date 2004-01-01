Calls needed: Impeach Brett Kavanaugh

House members have the power to impeach Kavanaugh. We need to make sure they use it. Will you call today?
CALL SCRIPT
Hi, my name is [YOUR NAME] and I’m calling Rep. [LAST NAME] to demand [SHE/HE] investigate and work to remove Brett Kavanaugh from the Supreme Court.
Kavanaugh has been credibly accused of sexual assault and lying under oath in 2004, 2006 and at least 30 times during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
Can I count on Rep. [LAST NAME] to do everything [SHE/HE] can to investigate these accusations and impeach Kavanaugh?
Thank you.
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call (202) 558-4029
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
