Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's personal lawyer, just pled guilty to violating campaign finance law, evading taxes and falsifying records. In the process, Cohen directly implicated Trump – claiming he acted with Trump's full knowledge and under his direction.
Cohen's guilty plea came hot on the heels of the conviction of Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. Yesterday, every U.S. senator witnessed exactly why it would be unconscionable to permit Trump to pack the Supreme Court with justices who will give him immunity. Now it's up to us to pour on the pressure, especially on the Republican leaders who are trying to jam through Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.
CALL SCRIPT
Hi, my name is [Your Name] and I'm calling about Brett Kavanaugh.
Michael Cohen's sworn confession implicates Donald Trump in serious crimes. A criminal co-conspirator should not be allowed to make a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.
Will the senator stop trying to jam through Kavanaugh's confirmation and do everything he can to defend our democracy?
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call 202-765-3399
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
