Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's personal lawyer, just pled guilty to violating campaign finance law, evading taxes and falsifying records. In the process, Cohen directly implicated Trump – claiming he acted with Trump's full knowledge and under his direction.

Cohen's guilty plea came hot on the heels of the conviction of Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. Yesterday, every U.S. senator witnessed exactly why it would be unconscionable to permit Trump to pack the Supreme Court with justices who will give him immunity. Now it's up to us to pour on the pressure, especially on the Republican leaders who are trying to jam through Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.

CALL SCRIPT