The City Council could vote on whether to strengthen Chicago’s Welcoming City Ordinance as early as today.
Will you make a call to make sure that key aldermen extend protections to all of Chicago’s immigrants and stop police from enabling deportations?
CALL SCRIPT
Hello, my name is Friend, and I'm a Chicago resident calling to urge Alderman X to support amendments to the Welcoming City Ordinance that would extend protections to all immigrants and stop police from enabling deportations.
The city of Chicago should not be working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to deport any member of our community or help them terrorize communities of color.
Right now, the Welcoming City Ordinance includes dangerous loopholes that put immigrants of color, especially those who have been racially profiled and criminalized by police, at extreme risk. It also puts the city at risk of violating the 4th amendment.
Can I count on Alderman X to support amendments to the Welcoming City Ordinance that would close these loopholes and strengthen protections for all immigrants in Chicago?
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call (650) 449-8417
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
