Calls needed: Demand that Mitch McConnell stop holding the government hostage

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's House of Representatives just passed legislation to end the government shutdown. Call to demand that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell call a vote on the bill now.
Offices may be understaffed or overwhelmed with calls but it's important we make our voices heard as negotiations continue behind closed doors. If you can't get through, keep trying!
CALL SCRIPT
Hello my name is YOUR NAME.
I'm calling Sen. McConnell to demand that he stop holding the government hostage over funding for Trump's racist immigration agenda and his unnecessary and unpopular border wall.
I urge Sen. McConnell to end the government shutdown, and call a vote on the DHS spending bill that the House of Representatives just passed and that the Senate passed unanimously in December.
Thank you for your time.
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call (202) 999-3078
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
