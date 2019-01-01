DHS budget negotiations are happening now. Call to make sure Democratic leaders hold the line and refuse to cave to any of Trump's racist demands.
Offices may be overwhelmed with calls but it's important we make our voices heard to kill this proposal. If you can't get through, keep trying!
CALL SCRIPT
Hello my name is YOUR NAME and I'm calling about the DHS conference committee.
Democrats have the upper hand in negotiations, and I'm calling to ask [REP./SEN. LAST NAME] to use [HIS/HER] power as a leader to make sure the conferees negotiate a deal that stands up to Trump and reflects progressive values.
Democrats in Congress must stand united to:
- Block Trump's wall;
- Reject the Democratic proposal to give Trump a "smart wall" and more border agents;"
- Cut funding for ICE and CBP;
- And stop DHS from siphoning funding from other government accounts;
Can I count on [REP./SEN. LAST NAME] to lead?
Thank you for your time.
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call (202) 751-3346
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
