Republicans are trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act and defund Planned Parenthood. Will you call key senators and demand that they protect Planned Parenthood by refusing to support the Trumpcare bill?
You will be connected to six senators. Press * at anytime to move on to the next call.
CALL SCRIPT
Hi my name is Friend, and I’m a concerned American calling to urge the senator to protect Planned Parenthood from federal defunding by refusing to support Trumpcare.
If Republicans succeed at repealing the Affordable Care Act and defunding Planned Parenthood, millions of people will lose their health care and low-income women will be hurt the most.
Can I count on the senator to stand up for women, block Trumpcare and all legislative attempts to defund Planned Parenthood?
Thank you for your time.
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call (202) 729-9609
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
