Call California law enforcement: Don’t enable Trump’s racist deportation force

Will you make a call to California law enforcement officials who recently met with Attorney General Jeff Sessions to discuss federal immigration enforcement? Tell them not to legitimize Trump’s racist anti-immigrant agenda and refuse to be a part of his deportation machine.

You will be connected to 7 California law enforcement officials. Press * to move on to the next call.

CALL SCRIPT

Hi, my name is [your name] and I’m a concerned Californian calling to tell the sheriff/undersheriff that I’m extremely troubled by their recent meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions. I believe the sheriff’s department should focus on fighting crime and building community trust, not wasting resources on Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda. I stand with California's immigrants and urge the sheriff’s department not to participate in deportations.

Thank you for your time.

    Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
    Or call (415) 214-9473 to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.

