Call key California senators: Pass the California Values Act

Hi my name is Friend, and I’m a concerned Californian calling to urge the senator to support Senate Bill 54, the California Values Act.
Trump’s Department of Homeland Security is targeting almost every undocumented immigrant for immediate deportation. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are ripping families apart. Our state has the power to block Trump’s racist regime and keep families together.
Can I count on the senator to protect our immigrant family members, friends and neighbors by voting YES on S.B. 54?
