Will you call key senators who have jurisdiction over Tom Price's confirmation as HHS secretary and urge them to protect access to healthcare for millions of people by blocking Price?

CALL SCRIPT

Hi, my name is [your name], and I’m calling from [your city], your state to tell the Senator that I strongly oppose Tom Price as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Rep. Price wants to strip millions of people of their health care by repealing the Affordable Care Act, cutting Medicaid, ending Medicare and defunding Planned Parenthood. We need a health and human services secretary who will protect access to healthcare for all Americans — Price won’t. Can I count on the senator to oppose him?

Thank you for your time.