Call now: The Pac-12 Conference must take a stand against discrimination

Over 50,000 CREDO activists have taken action to tell the Pac-12 conference to suspend all travel of student-athletes to North Carolina and any other state that is not safe for LGBTQ people. Every day that passes without the Pac-12 suspending travel to anti-LGBTQ states is a day that the conference tacitly supports bigoted laws and puts student-athletes in danger. It needs to stop – now.

Will you call Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott to let him know you are counting on the Pac-12 conference to stand up for LGBTQ people? The number will connect you to the main office line, just ask for Larry Scott.