ICE's plan to round-up thousands of immigrants is back on. And this time, its agents are going after more immigrants in more cities.

Immigrant detention facilities are already catastrophically overcrowded because of the Trump regime's indiscriminate round-ups of people crossing the border and immigrants already living in the country. As a result, ICE is planning to use hotel rooms to detain immigrants in the upcoming raids. We cannot allow that to happen. Call to demand that hotel chains refuse to let ICE use their properties as jails for immigrants.

You will be connected to the corporate headquarters for Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Drury Hotels, G6 Hospitality (Motel 6), InterContinental Hotels Group, Red Lion Hotels, Red Roof Inn, Wyndham Hotels, Radisson and Extended Stay.

CALL SCRIPT