ICE's plan to round-up thousands of immigrants is back on. And this time, its agents are going after more immigrants in more cities.
Immigrant detention facilities are already catastrophically overcrowded because of the Trump regime's indiscriminate round-ups of people crossing the border and immigrants already living in the country. As a result, ICE is planning to use hotel rooms to detain immigrants in the upcoming raids. We cannot allow that to happen. Call to demand that hotel chains refuse to let ICE use their properties as jails for immigrants.
You will be connected to the corporate headquarters for Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Drury Hotels, G6 Hospitality (Motel 6), InterContinental Hotels Group, Red Lion Hotels, Red Roof Inn, Wyndham Hotels, Radisson and Extended Stay.
CALL SCRIPT
Hello, my name is [YOUR NAME]. I'm calling because it’s been reported that the federal government will use hotels as temporary detention centers for immigrants it plans to round up in the coming weeks.
I strongly urge your company to NOT allow your properties to be used for this awful purpose.
Donald Trump's immigration officials are separating families –children and adults are suffering in horrible conditions. Your company must have no part in this.
How do you intend to address this concern?
Thank you for your time.
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call +1 415-214-8303
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
