Call the FCC: Don't kill net neutrality

Pai wants the FCC to give up its role in protecting internet users and instead ask companies to voluntarily police themselves. The three FCC commissioners will vote to begin considering his plan over the coming months. Call now, and we will connect you to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and Commissioner Michael O’Rielly, the two Republican FCC commissioners who are trying to kill net neutrality.

CALL SCRIPT

"My name is [Your name] and I'm calling to urge Chairman Pai/Commissioner O’Rielly to defend Title II net neutrality and protect the internet as a common carrier. Will the commissioner stand with the majority of Americans and preserve real net neutrality? Thank you very much for your time.”