Call the FCC: Don't kill net neutrality

On May 18, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will vote on the first step in FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s plan to kill net neutrality.
Pai wants the FCC to give up its role in protecting internet users and instead ask companies to voluntarily police themselves. The three FCC commissioners will vote to begin considering his plan over the coming months.
Call now, and we will connect you to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and Commissioner Michael O’Rielly, the two Republican FCC commissioners who are trying to kill net neutrality.
CALL SCRIPT
"My name is [Your name] and I'm calling to urge Chairman Pai/Commissioner O’Rielly to defend Title II net neutrality and protect the internet as a common carrier.
Will the commissioner stand with the majority of Americans and preserve real net neutrality?
Thank you very much for your time.”
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call (202) 751-3143
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
