Under George W. Bush, Steven Bradbury wrote secret opinions defending the CIA’s use of "enhanced interrogation techniques" – also known as the "torture memos.” Now Trump wants to put him back in the government as the general counsel of the Department of Transportation. But it does not matter what his title is.
No one who promotes and defends torture is qualified to work in our government.
The Senate Commerce Committee just voted to advance his nomination, so now the full Senate will be deciding on Steven Bradbury. Call key senators now to tell them to vote "no" on Steven Bradbury's nomination. Press star at any time to move on to the next call.
CALL SCRIPT
Hi, my name is [YOUR NAME], and I’m calling to urge the senator to block Steven Bradbury's confirmation. Anyone who has enabled torture has no place in government.
Will the senator vote no on Steven Bradbury's confirmation?
Thank you very much for your time.
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call (202) 759-0413
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
