Under George W. Bush, Steven Bradbury wrote secret opinions defending the CIA’s use of "enhanced interrogation techniques" – also known as the "torture memos.” Now Trump wants to put him back in the government as the general counsel of the Department of Transportation. But it does not matter what his title is.

No one who promotes and defends torture is qualified to work in our government.

The Senate Commerce Committee just voted to advance his nomination, so now the full Senate will be deciding on Steven Bradbury. Call key senators now to tell them to vote "no" on Steven Bradbury's nomination. Press star at any time to move on to the next call.

CALL SCRIPT