Call the Senate: Oppose and resist anti-worker Puzder nomination

A man who led low-paying companies whose employees accused them of wage theft and putting them at risk has no place leading the Department of Labor. We need to make sure that Republicans know there will be a price to pay for supporting Trump nominee Andrew Puzder and Democrats do everything they can to oppose this nomination.

CALL SCRIPT

Hi, my name is [YOUR NAME], and I’m calling from [CITY], [STATE]. I'm calling to oppose Andrew Puzder as the next secretary of labor.

Puzder’s employees have accused his companies of stealing from, mistreating and putting workers at risk. He personally opposes the minimum wage and paying Americans more for working overtime.

I hope you will vote no on his nomination and encourage your peers to do the same.