Trump’s pick for treasury secretary is Steven Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs partner known as the “foreclosure king” who profited handsomely off the financial crisis by foreclosing on thousands of elderly homeowners. We need to raise our voices to block this nomination and make it a major black eye for the new administration.

CALL SCRIPT

Hi, my name is [YOUR NAME], and I’m calling from [CITY], [STATE]. I'm calling to oppose Steve Mnuchin (mi-NEW-chin) as the next secretary of the treasury.

Mnuchin is a former Goldman Sachs executive. His company profited by foreclosing on elderly homeowners. He is the last type of person we need in the treasury department.

I hope you will vote no on his nomination and encourage your peers to do the same.