Thirteen members of the Senate Democratic caucus have signed onto legislation that would help Donald Trump slash the Dodd-Frank protections that safeguard against the risky gambling and speculation that led to the Wall Street economic crash and the bank bailouts. We need an instant outcry – with phone calls to the “Senate Bailout Caucus” and a few wavering senators – to show that Americans stand with the Warren-Sanders base of the Democratic party and oppose this Wall Street bailout.

CALL SCRIPT

Hi, my name is [YOUR NAME] and I'm calling because I oppose S. 2155, the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act.

This bill will help Donald Trump give big banks a new bailout. It will put us at risk of another financial çrisis, allows racial discrimination in mortgage lending to go unchecked and erodes consumer protections. It will help big Wall Street giants way more than community banks.

Wall Street just received a huge handout in the tax bill. I’m watching closely to see if the senator will do everything possible to block and resist this additional handout in the form of bank deregulation.