Make a call: Shame on the Senate Bailout Caucus

Seventeen Senate Democrats sided with Wall Street and supported legislation that will make big bank bailouts more likely. Now, the House and Senate are negotiating a final bill that could be even worse.
We need to shower the offices of these Democrats with phone calls to make sure they know we are paying attention, we are outraged and that any further help to Wall Street is unacceptable.
CALL SCRIPT
Hi, my name is [YOUR NAME], and I'm calling to say I’m disappointed that the senator sided with Wall Street and supported S. 2155, the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act.
This bill will help Donald Trump give big banks a new bailout. It will put us at risk of another financial çrisis, allows racial discrimination in mortgage lending to go unchecked and erodes consumer protections.
As the Senate and House negotiate a final bill, I want you to know that any further handouts to Wall Street are unacceptable.
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call 415-969-3055
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
You'll receive periodic updates on offers and activism opportunities.