Congress has the power to keep Trump out of Venezuela. Tell House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to support legislation that would prohibit U.S. military intervention without congressional approval.
CALL SCRIPT
Hi, my name is [YOUR NAME], and I'm calling to ask House Speaker Pelosi to support the bipartisan Prohibiting Unauthorized Military Action in Venezuela Act, introduced by Rep. Cicilline. We need Congress to protect the people of Venezuela and keep the United States out of another senseless conflict.
Thank you for your time.
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call 202-751-3143
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
