Every Senate Democrat must block Trump’s extreme Supreme Court nominee, but some may be tempted to compromise with Republicans and override Sen. Merkley’s filibuster. Can you call them today to make sure they hold the line?
Because of high call volume, we are pushing calls to Washington and in-state offices, so you might get connected to the same senator twice. If you do, you can hit the * key to move on to another call.
CALL SCRIPT
Hi, my name is [YOUR NAME] and I’m calling about Trump’s extreme Supreme Court nominee. Senate Democrats are the only firewall against a Supreme Court that will endorse and legitimize Trump’s racist, misogynistic and xenophobic agenda.
I’m counting on the senator to support Sen. Merkley’s filibuster and to vote against confirming Neil Gorsuch.
Thank you.
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call (415) 214-8303
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
