Senate Judiciary Committee: Block Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general

Senate Republicans of good conscience cannot give Donald Trump, a hate-group candidate who did not win the popular vote, a free pass to appoint bigots and hatemongers to leading positions in government. Can you make a call today to tell key Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to block and resist Jeff Sessions’ nomination as attorney general?
CALL SCRIPT
Hi. My name is [YOUR NAME] and I’m calling from [YOUR CITY], [YOUR STATE] to make sure the Senator knows that attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions has a history of anti-Black, anti-woman and anti-immigrant extremism.
He is unfit to be the country’s chief law enforcement officer, especially when it comes to enforcement of our civil rights laws.
Can I count on the Senator to stand up to racism and misogyny and block Sessions’ confirmation?
Thank you.
