Over a million CREDO activists have already signed our petition telling the Senate to block Betsy DeVos, a right-wing bigot with no experience as an educator or with the public school system, as secretary of education. DeVos clearly flunked her confirmation hearing. Will you make a call today to keep the pressure on?
We are asking folks to call Washington and local offices, so you might get connected to the same senator twice.
CALL SCRIPT
Hi, my name is [YOUR NAME], and I’m calling from [CITY], [STATE].
I am calling to register my opposition to Betsy DeVos’ confirmation as secretary of education. DeVos is an extreme right-wing bigot who completely failed her confirmation hearing. She has no relevant experience as an educator and did not attend or send her children to public school. Her nomination for secretary of education puts children all over the nation at risk.
Can I count on the senator to block her confirmation?
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call (202) 558-4029
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
