Tell MD Senate President Miller and Governor Hogan: Ban Fracking in Maryland

To win a permanent ban on fracking in Maryland, we need the support of two crucial officials: Senate President Mike Miller and Governor Larry Hogan. Without Sen. Miller’s support, the ban cannot pass, and without Gov. Hogan’s approval, the bill cannot become law. Make a call to their offices today.

CALL SCRIPT

Hi, my name is [YOUR NAME]. I'm calling from [YOUR CITY], Maryland to urge you to support the fracking ban, Senate Bill 740. Fracking poisons drinking water, threatens our natural resources, and fuels climate change.

Will (Senator Miller) OR (Governor Hogan) stand with the majority of Marylanders and support the ban on fracking?"

Thank you very much for your time.