Tell MD Senate President Miller and Governor Hogan: Ban Fracking in Maryland

To win a permanent ban on fracking in Maryland, we need the support of two crucial officials: Senate President Mike Miller and Governor Larry Hogan. Without Sen. Miller’s support, the ban cannot pass, and without Gov. Hogan’s approval, the bill cannot become law. Make a call to their offices today.
CALL SCRIPT
Hi, my name is [YOUR NAME]. I'm calling from [YOUR CITY], Maryland to urge you to support the fracking ban, Senate Bill 740. Fracking poisons drinking water, threatens our natural resources, and fuels climate change.
Will (Senator Miller) OR (Governor Hogan) stand with the majority of Marylanders and support the ban on fracking?"
Thank you very much for your time.
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call (202) 793-3332
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
