Trump is building a war cabinet and Democrats must stop him. First, they can block Trump’s nominee for secretary of state. If Democrats hold the line against Mike Pompeo, an anti-Muslim, warmongering, climate-denying Koch puppet, they can stop his confirmation. Will you call key senators now?

CALL SCRIPT

Hi, my name is [NAME], and I’m calling to tell the senator to stand up to Trump and vote against Mike Pompeo’s confirmation as secretary of state.

The mission of the Department of State is to build diplomatic relationships with foreign countries and to represent the U.S. at the United Nations. If Trump succeeds in anointing his pro-war lapdog Mike Pompeo, it will be disastrous for U.S. diplomacy and could undermine years of negotiating for peace with Iran.

Can I count on the senator to stand up to Trump and vote against Pompeo, who is deeply unqualified to serve as secretary of state?

Thank you for your time.