Senate Democrats should not help confirm Donald Trump’s pick for FBI director, Christopher Wray, but last week nine of them voted to advance Wray’s nomination out of committee. Can you call Senate Democratic leaders today to make sure they feel massive pressure to vote no on Wray when his nomination comes to the Senate floor as early as this week?

CALL SCRIPT

Hi, my name is [YOUR NAME], and I’m calling because no Senate Democrat should help confirm Donald Trump’s pick for FBI director. Trump fired James Comey to cut off Comey’s investigation into his Russia ties. He should not get to name a new FBI director until an independent investigation is complete.

Senate Republicans may be willing to turn a blind eye, but Senate Democrats must do better. A vote to confirm Wray helps legitimize Trump and normalize his potentially illegal attempts to obstruct justice.

Will the senator vote no on Christopher Wray’s confirmation or collaborate with Trump?