The Trump administration is deliberately undermining the oversight powers of Congress, and Trump is acting as if he is above the law. Yet, Speaker Pelosi and Rep. Nadler, who have the power to start an impeachment inquiry, are still stalling.
We need to keep up the pressure and demand that they immediately start an impeachment inquiry. Can you call them today?
Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
CALL SCRIPT
Hi, my name is [YOUR NAME]. I'm calling on Democratic House leadership, including [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi/Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler] to support H.Res.257 and immediately begin an impeachment investigation of Donald Trump.
Can I count on [Speaker Pelosi/Rep.Nadler's] support?
Thank you for your time.
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call 202-793-3332
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
