Can you call Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and demand that he do his job and lead his caucus in united opposition to Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court?

photo: Mike Kline/Getty Images

CALL SCRIPT

Hi, my name is [YOUR NAME] and I’m calling Democratic Leader Schumer to demand that he keep his caucus in line and deliver 49 no votes on Brett Kavanaugh.

Right now we need true leadership. That means a commitment to 49 no votes on Kavanaugh – we need to know right now that we can count on the Democratic caucus to be unified in opposition to Trump's extreme pick for the Supreme Court.

Will Sen. Schumer show he can lead the fight to stop Trump's court takeover?

Thank you.