Calls needed: Block William Barr

Trump's nominee for attorney general, William Barr, has a long record of bigoted and extremist views. His views on unchecked presidential power threaten the Mueller investigation and the integrity of our democracy. Can you make a call today to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to oppose his confirmation?

CALL SCRIPT

Hello my name is YOUR NAME and I am calling to express my opposition to William Barr, Trump's nominee for attorney general.

Barr has a long record of bigoted and extremist views. His views on unchecked presidential power threaten the Mueller investigation and the integrity of our democracy.

As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. LAST NAME has the power to stand up for the Constitution and block Barr's confirmation. I hope S/HE will use it.

Thank you for your time.