Calls needed: Block William Barr

Trump's nominee for attorney general, William Barr, has a long record of bigoted and extremist views. His views on unchecked presidential power threaten the Mueller investigation and the integrity of our democracy. Can you make a call today to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to oppose his confirmation?
CALL SCRIPT
Hello my name is YOUR NAME and I am calling to express my opposition to William Barr, Trump's nominee for attorney general.
Barr has a long record of bigoted and extremist views. His views on unchecked presidential power threaten the Mueller investigation and the integrity of our democracy.
As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. LAST NAME has the power to stand up for the Constitution and block Barr's confirmation. I hope S/HE will use it.
Thank you for your time.
Once connected, press 0 (zero) to start your calls. Press the * (star) key to move to the next call when you're finished, if you get a busy signal, or get a full voicemail.
Or call (202) 793-3332
to connect if you don't want the dialer to call you.
