"Thanks for your leadership in confirming that our city will continue to be a sanctuary for immigrants in the face of Trump’s hate."

Two to 3 million immediate deportations. That is what Donald Trump recently promised for the first days of his administration.1 At CREDO, we are committed to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with every community Trump attacked, threatened and marginalized in his campaign of hate. The time for allies to step up and speak out to support the immigrant community is now.

Your city is already a sanctuary city, which means it has policies in place that limit cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and make it more difficult for ICE to identify and deport undocumented immigrants. Though Trump has threatened to take all federal funding from sanctuary cities, your mayor has made clear, in no uncertain terms, if Trump’s government is going to terrorize, harass and deport undocumented immigrants, then your city will take the lead in protecting them.

On election night, our friends at United We Dream called for a national movement of mayors making their cities spaces of safety for immigrants.2 Show your support for the immigrant community by thanking your mayor for answering their call.

A Trump presidency changes everything for undocumented immigrants. He not only wants to conduct mass deportations, he also wants to revoke DACA, President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals executive order, stripping 742,000 young people who were brought to the United States as children of their immigration status. Two-thirds of undocumented immigrants have lived in the United States for over a decade.3 Mass deportation means breaking-up families, orphaning children and forcing people to build new lives in unfamiliar countries.

The Sanctuary Movement began in the 1980s when faith communities across the country offered refuge to immigrants fleeing from conflict zones in Central America. Since then, the movement has grown to include universities, cities, counties and states with policies in place that make it more difficult for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to identify and deport undocumented immigrants. Right now, dozens of sanctuary cities, including your city have laws on the books that limit cooperation with ICE: from prohibiting municipal employees from inquiring about an individual’s immigration status, to banning the use of city resources, programs and funding to aid federal immigration officers. None of the policies prevent the police from doing their job of stopping crimes and keeping communities safe.4

Trump’s xenophobic agenda is nothing new. It’s the same dangerous logic U.S. politicians used to justify Japanese internment camps in the 1940s. It’s up to us to protect undocumented immigrants from Trump’s racist scapegoating, and we need to stand with local officials like your mayor who are bravely leading now.

Trump thinks that undocumented immigrants are criminals and leeches who contribute nothing to America. But the reality is that the 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States today pay more than $11 billion in state and local sales, property and income taxes every year.5 Undocumented immigrants have invested more money in public schools, roads and infrastructure than Trump, who hasn’t paid federal income taxes for 18 years.6

With so many conflict zones around the world and with natural resources continuing to be privatized and exploited by multinational corporations, the number of people displaced by war, climate change and corporate greed will only increase. Every person has the right to seek refuge from conflict, live free from persecution and strive for better economic opportunities for their family. Our country was founded on these core principles, and we must not abandon them now.

Your city's commitment to being a sanctuary city may come with economic or other consequences. Now is the time to show city leaders that you have their back.

Thank you for standing up for immigrants.

