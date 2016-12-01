"Please join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, and end the outdated, anti-democratic Electoral College's power to overturn the majority vote. Every vote in every state should matter in every presidential election.”

The Electoral College has got to go. It’s an outdated, unnecessary, and wholly unfair system that undermines the integrity of our democracy.1

In just the last 16 years, two candidates who won the majority vote – Al Gore and Hillary Clinton – have not served as president. In fact, in the last six out of seven presidential elections, Democrats won the majority vote although Republicans have claimed Electoral College victory in three. Every vote should be counted equally. The broken and biased Electoral College system should not have the power to subvert the will of the people.

We must speak out now to urge states to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, an agreement among several U.S. states and Washington to award all their respective electoral votes to whichever presidential candidate wins the overall majority vote.

Tell state legislatures: Dismantle the outdated Electoral College system by joining the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact now.

If we can get enough states to sign onto the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact we will fix the problems with the Electoral College without needing to amend the Constitution or go through Congress.2 Once states totaling 270 electoral votes join the compact - which only requires passing state laws - the next presidential election will be determined by the majority vote, not the Electoral College.

Activating the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact would reshape our democracy for the better. Not only would it ensure that the person who actually got more votes win the presidency, but it would also force candidates to spend time engaging with voters in all 50 states, instead of just a handful of swing states. Every vote in every state should matter in every presidential election.

Right now, 10 states and the District of Columbia have already signed on, totaling 165 electoral votes of the needed 270. Can you help us keep the momentum going by taking action now?

Tell state legislatures: Dismantle the outdated Electoral College system by joining the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact now.

Thank you for speaking out.

