"This is not the time for compromise or decorum. Stand up to Trump’s hateful agenda and skip the inauguration.”

A racist, fascist bigot will take the oath of office as the 45th President of the United States on Jan. 20. Now more than ever, Democrats in Congress must step up and lead the resistance against the Trump regime.

There are countless reasons why Trump is unfit to serve as our president and commander in chief: He’s a racist who has already installed a white supremacist in one of the top positions in his White House, a misogynist who has bragged about sexual assault, and a bigot who plans to deport, surveille and harass millions of people because of their religion and skin color. We cannot let Democrats and the elite political establishment in Washington legitimize Trump’s platform of hate.

Democrats have a choice: They can either champion progressive values, stand up to Trump’s hate and refuse to attend the inauguration, or they can attend the inauguration, normalize Trump’s bigotry and stand idly by while he sets his dangerous agenda in motion. This is not the time for compromise or decorum.

Tell Democrats in Congress: Skip the inauguration of hate.

Trump is appointing a leadership team whose values align with his dark and dangerous promises. His pick for attorney general was deemed too racist for a federal judgeship by members of his own party. His future national security adviser traffics in anti-Muslim bigotry. His nominee for treasury secretary is a Goldman Sachs executive, and his transition team is loaded with corporate lobbyists. At least three of his cabinet picks have been accused of domestic violence.1

Members of his crony cabinet are already making plans to destroy Medicare and attack Social Security. And in the first 100 days of his administration, Trump plans to deport millions of immigrants, roll back environmental protections, empower states to escalate attacks on reproductive healthcare and more.2 A true progressive response to the Trump administration will unconditionally resist his bigoted and racist policies without compromise.

Democrat Rep. Luis Gutierrez has aready refused to legitimize Trump’s bigotry and hate by attending the inauguration:

"I cannot go to (the) inauguration of a man who's going to appoint people to the Supreme Court and turn back the clock on women, and turn back the clock on immigrants, and the safety and freedom that we fought for them."3

Other progressive lawmakers should follow his lead. We’re counting on all Democrats to do everything in their power to protect the life-saving federal programs Trump wants to strip away and the communities he’s going to attack. Speak out now. Urge Democratic leaders to send a clear message of resistance by refusing to attend the inauguration.

Tell Democrats in Congress: Skip the inauguration of hate.

Thank you for speaking out.

References: