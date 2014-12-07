“Don’t allow a climate change denier to run the Environmental Protection Agency. Do everything in your power to block Scott Pruitt’s confirmation as EPA Administrator.”

Scott Pruitt, Donald Trump’s nominee for Environmental Protection Agency administrator, is literally one of the last people on Earth who should be put in charge of protecting the environment.

He’s a radical climate-change denier who has repeatedly sued the EPA to block the Obama administration’s life-saving clear air and climate rules.

Pruitt’s confirmation hearing has been scheduled for next week. We need to make sure Senate Democrats stand together and stand strong to stop a climate change denier with deep ties to the fossil fuel industry from taking over the Environmental Protection Agency.

Tell Senate Democrats: Don’t let a climate denier run the EPA. Block Scott Pruitt’s confirmation.

Confirming Pruitt as EPA Administrator would be a nightmare scenario for the people and the planet. Throughout his six years as Oklahoma attorney general Pruitt has repeatedly used his role to do the bidding of Big Oil and other major polluters. Here are just a few of the reasons Pruitt is unqualified to run the EPA:

Pruitt sued the EPA to block environmental rules: Pruitt has repeatedly sued the Environmental Protection Agency to stop environmental regulations that are at the core of the EPA’s mission from taking effect, including rules to slash carbon pollution from power plants, protect children from toxic mercury pollution, reduce air pollution near our national parks and clean up America’s polluted waterways. 1

Pruitt has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from the fossil fuel industry. In fact, his list of campaign contributors is essentially a "who’s who" of big polluters, including Koch Industries, PACs connected to Exxon Mobil, Alpha Natural Resources, the Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association, the American Gas Association, oil magnate Harold Hamm, Peabody Energy and Southern Company. Pruitt falsely claimed climate science is “far from settled”: In a May 2016 op-ed for National Review, Pruitt claimed that the “debate” over climate science is “far from settled.” He went on to write that “scientists continue to disagree about the degree and extent of global warming and its connection to the actions of mankind.”5 This is a lie.6

Confirming Scott Pruitt as EPA administrator would likely lead to the dismantling of more than four decades of environmental and public health protections. Given the urgent need to reduce fossil fuel emissions and slow climate change before we reach a dangerous tipping point, Trump’s appointment of Pruitt to run the EPA represents an existential threat to people and the planet.7 Senate Democrats must stand strong and do everything in their power to stop Pruitt from being confirmed.

